Insider Buying: BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Acquires $126,817.88 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $126,817.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,389,765 shares in the company, valued at $165,607,183.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,148 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $1,208,971.92.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,033 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $606,956.52.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 125,213 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $1,734,200.05.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,011 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $206,401.25.

On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 67,224 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $928,363.44.

NYSE BCAT opened at $14.70 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 151,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 16,817 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

