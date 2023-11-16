Insider Buying: Jatcorp Limited (ASX:JAT) Insider Acquires A$196,764.12 in Stock

Jatcorp Limited (ASX:JAT – Get Free Report) insider Zhan Wang acquired 546,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$196,764.12 ($125,327.46).

Zhan Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 2nd, Zhan Wang bought 323,408 shares of Jatcorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$118,043.92 ($75,187.21).

On Tuesday, October 24th, Zhan Wang purchased 193,214 shares of Jatcorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$69,557.04 ($44,303.85).

On Thursday, October 19th, Zhan Wang purchased 477,924 shares of Jatcorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$171,574.72 ($109,283.26).

On Monday, October 9th, Zhan Wang purchased 29,625 shares of Jatcorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$8,887.50 ($5,660.83).

On Wednesday, October 4th, Zhan Wang purchased 87,345 shares of Jatcorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$24,718.64 ($15,744.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Jatcorp Limited manufactures and sells dairy products and plant-based health products and supplements in Australia. The company provides cow, goat, and camel milk powder-based products; cream and skim milk powders; and skin brightening serums. It also offers plant-based meat products. The company provides its products under the Jinvigorate, Neurio, Ione, Moroka, Poupin, and V Meat brand names.

