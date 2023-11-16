Insider Buying: Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Senior Officer Purchases 10,825 Shares of Stock

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh purchased 10,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,807.25.

NEO opened at C$6.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$291.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.40. Neo Performance Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

