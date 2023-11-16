Insider Buying: Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Senior Officer Purchases 10,825 Shares of Stock

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh purchased 10,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,807.25.
Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance
NEO opened at C$6.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$291.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.40. Neo Performance Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.23.
Neo Performance Materials Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is -83.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Neo Performance Materials
About Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neo Performance Materials
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Unlocking AI investment opportunities in healthcare
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- New Disney investor propels stock to ranks of best S&P gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.