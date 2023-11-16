Insider Buying: Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL) Insider Purchases A$16,200.00 in Stock

Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBLGet Free Report) insider Christine Feldmanis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,200.00 ($10,318.47).

Omni Bridgeway Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45.

Omni Bridgeway Company Profile

Omni Bridgeway Limited offers dispute and litigation finance services in Australia, the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers dispute funding solutions, including bankruptcy, commercial, intellectual property, investor recoveries, class/group actions, appeals, and whistleblower.

