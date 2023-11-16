Insider Buying: Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL) Insider Purchases A$16,200.00 in Stock

Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL – Get Free Report) insider Christine Feldmanis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,200.00 ($10,318.47).

Omni Bridgeway Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45.

Get Omni Bridgeway alerts:

Omni Bridgeway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Omni Bridgeway Limited offers dispute and litigation finance services in Australia, the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers dispute funding solutions, including bankruptcy, commercial, intellectual property, investor recoveries, class/group actions, appeals, and whistleblower.

Receive News & Ratings for Omni Bridgeway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni Bridgeway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.