Insider Buying: OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) VP Purchases $13,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) VP Steven D. Rubin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 6,177,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OPKO Health Stock Up 2.2 %

OPK opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 23.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. OPKO Health’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OPKO Health by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 131,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

