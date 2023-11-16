Insider Buying: Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Major Shareholder Buys $97,198.85 in Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thomas W. Powell acquired 4,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $97,198.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 742,396 shares in the company, valued at $15,181,998.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Powell Industries Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $84.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $999.92 million, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.34. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $91.29.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Powell Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Powell Industries by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Powell Industries by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Powell Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.