Insider Buying: Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) Director Edward L. Kuntz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $24,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,172 shares in the company, valued at $285,624.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stabilis Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SLNG opened at $4.92 on Thursday. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $91.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 152.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 102,610 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 337.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

