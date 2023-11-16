Insider Buying: Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) insider Adrian J. Reynolds purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £6,600 ($8,105.12).

Adrian J. Reynolds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Adrian J. Reynolds acquired 20,000 shares of Sylvania Platinum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($19,648.78).

Sylvania Platinum Stock Performance

Shares of Sylvania Platinum stock opened at GBX 67.20 ($0.83) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £176.78 million, a P/E ratio of 480.00, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.25. Sylvania Platinum Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 62 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 115 ($1.41).

Sylvania Platinum Increases Dividend

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 7.14%. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11,428.57%.

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

