Insider Selling: Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Director Sells $230,363.94 in Stock

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) Director Virginia Moore sold 45,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $230,363.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,458.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Applied Digital Trading Down 0.9 %

Applied Digital stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $459.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 4.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19. Applied Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a negative net margin of 58.11%. The company had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on APLD. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APLD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Applied Digital by 73.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.