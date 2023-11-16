Insider Selling: Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CFO Sells $1,135,293.81 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOTGet Free Report) CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $75.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.41. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of research analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

