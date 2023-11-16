Insider Selling: Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Director Sells $64,020.00 in Stock

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,329.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of EGBN opened at $24.18 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. The stock has a market cap of $723.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $77.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 667.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

