Insider Selling: Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) Director Peter Guy Bowie sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.09, for a total transaction of C$532,623.00.

Shares of MG opened at C$76.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$72.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$74.33. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$64.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$91.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Magna International from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

