Insider Selling: Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MHK stock opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.50. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mohawk Industries

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.