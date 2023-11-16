Insider Selling: Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Sells $248,705.31 in Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) Director Dan T. Moore III sold 10,239 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $248,705.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $28.79. The company has a market cap of $308.40 million, a PE ratio of -117.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently -249.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PKOH shares. StockNews.com raised Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Park-Ohio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PKOH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park-Ohio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 501.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 52.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 76.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park-Ohio

(Get Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.