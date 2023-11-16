Insider Selling: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) COO Sells $799,654.04 in Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $104.01 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $124.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.08.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

