Insider Selling: Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Director Sells $23,895.00 in Stock

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) Director Mary Jane Raymond sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $23,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,411. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Veeco Instruments Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Institutional Trading of Veeco Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Articles

