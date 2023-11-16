Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA stock opened at $216.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.86. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $351.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

