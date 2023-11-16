Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,530,452.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,530,452.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,053 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $77.14 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $77.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.32. The firm has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

