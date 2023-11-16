Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 77.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 61,734 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,328,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 8.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.14.

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE stock opened at $106.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.85. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

