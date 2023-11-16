Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,213 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,990 shares of company stock worth $151,066 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Barclays cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTVA

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $67.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.34.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.