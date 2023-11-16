Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,152 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 122.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,693.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,693.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,505. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.