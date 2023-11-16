Intech Investment Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,331 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $130.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.43. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.71%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.