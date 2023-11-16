Intech Investment Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,178 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 125.8% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 456.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.07. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

