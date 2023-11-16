Intech Investment Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Down 1.7 %

BKNG opened at $3,120.82 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,899.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $108.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,002.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2,885.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 148.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,989 shares of company stock valued at $15,303,166. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.