Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,656 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,749,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 36,822 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,303,000 after purchasing an additional 105,528 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRN stock opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $117.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.77.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

