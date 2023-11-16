Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 390.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,161 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP opened at $55.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $161.73.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 8,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

