Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,501 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2,861.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. alerts:

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Stock Down 0.3 %

KKR stock opened at $66.41 on Thursday. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $67.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.