Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802,902 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 220.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 124,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 85,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,697,000 after purchasing an additional 622,291 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $522,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.45. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $351,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,500.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,400 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKR. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baker Hughes

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.