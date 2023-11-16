Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,756 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,681,000 after buying an additional 400,044 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after buying an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,782,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,229,000 after buying an additional 165,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,733,000 after purchasing an additional 251,486 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.52.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW opened at $163.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.04. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $193.94. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $222,961.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $31,108,013.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $2,284,549.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,630.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $222,961.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,108,013.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,494 shares of company stock worth $14,892,605 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

