Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 409,250 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 409,250 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.6 %

PEG opened at $62.88 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $295,652. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

