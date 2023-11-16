Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 41,651 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,651 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,613,000 after acquiring an additional 92,228,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,663,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,068,000 after buying an additional 608,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,660,000 after purchasing an additional 127,481 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $111.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.44 and its 200 day moving average is $111.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,202 shares of company stock valued at $11,299,952 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

