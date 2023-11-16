Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,523 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth $339,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,007,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,161,000 after purchasing an additional 41,355 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 19.7% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 174,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 13.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 490,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after acquiring an additional 57,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 32.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

