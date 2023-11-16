Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Integra Resources stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 362.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 339,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Integra Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integra Resources by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 51,830 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Integra Resources by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 47.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITRG shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Integra Resources from C$2.63 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

