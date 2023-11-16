Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,692 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Intel by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,626 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 43.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.4% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.52, a PEG ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $40.84.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.53.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

