Interface, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Interface has decreased its dividend by an average of 46.4% annually over the last three years. Interface has a payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Interface to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Interface Price Performance

Shares of Interface stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Interface has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1,006.00 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Interface had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Interface will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Interface by 228.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the second quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 407.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at $87,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TILE. StockNews.com raised Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Interface from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Further Reading

