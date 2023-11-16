Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Alan J. Levy Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.5 %

ISRG opened at $293.22 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $358.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.08. The company has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.99, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after acquiring an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,387,785,000 after buying an additional 470,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,064,345,000 after buying an additional 274,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,568,118,000 after buying an additional 39,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,254,459,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

