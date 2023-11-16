Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Stake Increased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 123.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,819 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 151,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,006 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 473,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 119.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 139,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 47,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.27 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $20.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.0596 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

