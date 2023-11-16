Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,943 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $19.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.0576 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

