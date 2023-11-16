Investec Group (LON:INVP) Plans Dividend of GBX 15.50

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.19) per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Investec Group Stock Performance

Shares of INVP stock opened at GBX 517 ($6.35) on Thursday. Investec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 401 ($4.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 556.20 ($6.83). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 468.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 460.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 650.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

In other Investec Group news, insider Stephen Koseff sold 187,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.24), for a total value of £802,482.45 ($985,487.47). Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

Featured Articles

