Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 19,207 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,963% compared to the typical daily volume of 931 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

NYSE JCI opened at $51.86 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $5,411,496.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,309,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth about $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 49.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,991,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 468.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,672 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

