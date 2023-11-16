Investors Buy Large Volume of Cameco Put Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 28,210 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 942% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,706 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Down 2.0 %

CCJ opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 98.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

