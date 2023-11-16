Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 140,118 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 119% compared to the typical daily volume of 64,008 call options.

JD.com Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of JD opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.56. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. JD.com’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on JD. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,221,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $624,201,000 after buying an additional 188,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,267,000 after buying an additional 1,265,995 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,439,000 after buying an additional 6,642,500 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,892,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,732,000 after buying an additional 462,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in JD.com by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,147,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,564,000 after purchasing an additional 323,622 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

