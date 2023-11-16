Investors Purchase Large Volume of JOANN Call Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 8,243 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,658% compared to the average volume of 469 call options.

JOANN Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $0.47 on Thursday. JOANN has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $19.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that JOANN will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JOANN

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JOANN by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JOANN by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in JOANN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JOANN by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in JOANN during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

Several research analysts have commented on JOAN shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JOAN

JOANN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.