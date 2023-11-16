Investors Purchase Large Volume of JOANN Call Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 8,243 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,658% compared to the average volume of 469 call options.
JOANN Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $0.47 on Thursday. JOANN has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $19.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.05.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that JOANN will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of JOANN
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on JOAN shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th.
JOANN Company Profile
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
