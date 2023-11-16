IOTA Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $572.48 million and $13.78 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000060 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,018,990,414 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

