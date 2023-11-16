iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.