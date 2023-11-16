iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $70.95 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.90 and a 200-day moving average of $71.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

