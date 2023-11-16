iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 657,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,315 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $32,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

EFV opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

