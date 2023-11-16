iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,707 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 270.1% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of EWJ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.46. 560,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,097,624. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.00. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $53.27 and a one year high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

