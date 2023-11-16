iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 182,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,035,000 after buying an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 188,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $178.31 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $199.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

