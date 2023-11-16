iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.252 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of XIU opened at C$30.70 on Thursday. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$28.49 and a 52 week high of C$31.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.34.
